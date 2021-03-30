$222.63 Million in Sales Expected for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) to report sales of $222.63 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Ceridian HCM’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $223.29 million and the lowest is $222.00 million. Ceridian HCM posted sales of $222.70 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Ceridian HCM will report full-year sales of $924.96 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $898.30 million to $957.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ceridian HCM.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $222.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.96 million. Ceridian HCM had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 1.40%.

Several research analysts have commented on CDAY shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ceridian HCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ceridian HCM from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $112.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ceridian HCM from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.24.

In related news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 4,083 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total value of $414,424.50. Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Ceridian HCM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in Ceridian HCM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000.

Shares of NYSE CDAY opened at $81.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Ceridian HCM has a 12 month low of $38.90 and a 12 month high of $111.93. The company has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,020.88 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.94.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

