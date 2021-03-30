23,368 Shares in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Acquired by Castleark Management LLC

Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,012,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Guardant Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $981,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Guardant Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $712,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its position in Guardant Health by 248.8% during the fourth quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 538,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,363,000 after purchasing an additional 383,900 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Guardant Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,426,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Guardant Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,039,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Guardant Health stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $138.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,072,181. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.15 and a 52 week high of $181.07. The stock has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.66 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $151.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.19.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.50). Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 19.22% and a negative net margin of 67.14%. The business had revenue of $78.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.75 million. Analysts predict that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on GH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.09.

In other Guardant Health news, Director Ian T. Clark sold 538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $87,156.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,322. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ian T. Clark sold 2,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.23, for a total transaction of $347,628.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,643.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 973,209 shares of company stock worth $155,498,370. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

