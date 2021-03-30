248,700 Shares in Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Bought by JBF Capital Inc.

JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 248,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,340,000. Orla Mining accounts for approximately 0.2% of JBF Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ORLA. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Orla Mining during the fourth quarter valued at $41,057,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Orla Mining in the 4th quarter worth about $10,545,000. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orla Mining in the 4th quarter worth about $8,463,000. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Orla Mining in the 4th quarter worth about $7,228,000. Finally, NewGen Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Orla Mining during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,659,000.

Get Orla Mining alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on Orla Mining from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Orla Mining from $6.50 to $7.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Orla Mining from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ORLA traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.66. The company had a trading volume of 6,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,315. Orla Mining Ltd. has a 1-year low of $1.39 and a 1-year high of $6.04.

Orla Mining Profile

Orla Mining Ltd., a mineral exploration and development company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Camino Rojo project that consists of eight concessions covering approximately 160,000 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema gold project located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

Featured Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Orla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.