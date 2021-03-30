25,102 Shares in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Acquired by SummerHaven Investment Management LLC

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 25,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,000. Kontoor Brands comprises approximately 0.8% of SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Kontoor Brands by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Kontoor Brands by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Kontoor Brands by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 58,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Kontoor Brands by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Kontoor Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Susan Denise Sumner sold 20,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $1,145,048.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,363.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of KTB stock traded up $1.13 on Tuesday, hitting $48.19. The stock had a trading volume of 4,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,568. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.90 and a twelve month high of $55.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.15, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.91.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.27. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 1,685.31%. The company had revenue of $660.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.67%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KTB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.33.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price and outlet stores, and its websites.

