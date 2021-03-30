25,695 Shares in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 25,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,458,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RJF. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 6.5% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 6.9% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 22,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 64.0% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 16,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 6,601 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 16.9% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 47,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,474,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 165.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 232,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,027,000 after purchasing an additional 145,106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RJF opened at $121.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $56.56 and a fifty-two week high of $124.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $117.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.49.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Raymond James will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 25.53%.

In related news, insider Jodi Perry sold 1,264 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total value of $151,048.00. Also, Chairman Thomas A. James sold 201,982 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $22,377,585.78. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 234,213 shares of company stock valued at $26,077,638. Company insiders own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RJF. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Raymond James currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.09.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

