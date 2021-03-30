26,605 Shares in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Purchased by Outfitter Financial LLC

Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 26,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,368,000. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises 2.3% of Outfitter Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 31,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHA traded up $1.31 on Tuesday, hitting $98.52. The stock had a trading volume of 10,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,271. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.56. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $46.44 and a 1 year high of $105.27.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

