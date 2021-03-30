$31.94 Million in Sales Expected for Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) will announce sales of $31.94 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Vericel’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $30.58 million to $33.70 million. Vericel reported sales of $26.68 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vericel will report full year sales of $162.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $161.50 million to $163.95 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $208.21 million, with estimates ranging from $200.97 million to $223.94 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Vericel.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Vericel had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 0.13%. The company had revenue of $45.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.05 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on VCEL shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Vericel in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on shares of Vericel from $27.50 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Vericel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Vericel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Vericel from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCEL. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Vericel by 2.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 93,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vericel by 1.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vericel by 144.2% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 31,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 18,600 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vericel by 25.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 253,058 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,603,000 after buying an additional 51,668 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vericel by 15.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 346,953 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,430,000 after buying an additional 46,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VCEL traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $51.45. 22,356 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 949,168. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.37. Vericel has a fifty-two week low of $7.81 and a fifty-two week high of $60.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,043,000.00 and a beta of 3.11.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. It markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

