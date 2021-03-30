31,831 Shares in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Acquired by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 31,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,817,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned 0.06% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,259,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,216,000 after purchasing an additional 170,366 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,769,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,758,000 after acquiring an additional 48,524 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 275.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 8,121 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Michael Douglas Taylor sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $1,072,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,072,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DCPH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. SVB Leerink upgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.90.

Shares of DCPH opened at $40.40 on Tuesday. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.14 and a 1 year high of $68.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.06.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $19.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.68 million. Research analysts forecast that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

