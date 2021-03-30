326,642 Shares in Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Acquired by Castleark Management LLC

Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 326,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,761,000. Castleark Management LLC owned 0.43% of Ocular Therapeutix as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Ocular Therapeutix during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Ocular Therapeutix during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ocular Therapeutix during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ocular Therapeutix during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 52.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OCUL traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.51. The company had a trading volume of 7,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 956,720. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.31 and a 1-year high of $24.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.86, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 2.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.30.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($1.03). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 780.19% and a negative return on equity of 14,065.71%. On average, analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright cut Ocular Therapeutix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Ocular Therapeutix from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ocular Therapeutix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Ocular Therapeutix from $16.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Ocular Therapeutix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.17.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, a hydrogel ophthalmic wound sealant to seal corneal incisions following cataract surgery.

