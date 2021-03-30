332,134 Shares in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Purchased by Stockbridge Partners LLC

Stockbridge Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 332,134 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $46,984,000. Fidelity National Information Services makes up approximately 1.1% of Stockbridge Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Stockbridge Partners LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Fidelity National Information Services at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 990.5% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, insider Asif Ramji sold 29,992 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.32, for a total value of $4,148,493.44. Also, CAO Christopher A. Thompson sold 1,591 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total transaction of $222,262.70. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 241,074 shares of company stock valued at $34,335,136. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.04.

NYSE:FIS traded down $0.51 on Tuesday, hitting $143.46. 33,546 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,351,683. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $139.51 and a 200-day moving average of $140.32. The stock has a market cap of $89.11 billion, a PE ratio of -799.83, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.20 and a fifty-two week high of $156.73.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently 27.81%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

