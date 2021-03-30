33,271 Shares in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 33,271 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,370,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Nelnet at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Nelnet during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 289.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 810 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nelnet during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nelnet during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nelnet during the third quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Nelnet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

NYSE NNI opened at $73.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.15. Nelnet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.01 and a fifty-two week high of $78.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00, a current ratio of 68.18 and a quick ratio of 68.18.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The credit services provider reported $6.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.78 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $529.77 million for the quarter. Nelnet had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 10.09%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th.

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, and education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The company's Loan Servicing and Systems is involved in loan servicing activities, such as loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing activities for student loan portfolio and third-party clients.

