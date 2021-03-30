358,546 Shares in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Purchased by Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 358,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,944,000. Parker-Hannifin makes up about 3.1% of Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. owned 0.28% of Parker-Hannifin at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,018,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 923,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,502,000 after acquiring an additional 305,037 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,014,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $276,233,000 after acquiring an additional 254,967 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,444,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 564.6% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 252,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,189,000 after acquiring an additional 214,917 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PH traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $317.33. The company had a trading volume of 12,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 991,508. The company has a market cap of $40.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.70, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $113.80 and a 52 week high of $321.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $295.32 and its 200 day moving average is $260.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 12.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.62%.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Roger S. Sherrard sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.39, for a total transaction of $257,031.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 74,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,556,177.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda S. Harty sold 7,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.69, for a total transaction of $2,405,935.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $256.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $343.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Parker-Hannifin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $296.00.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

