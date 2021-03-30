35,920 Shares in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Acquired by Outfitter Financial LLC

Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 35,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,722,000. Truist Financial accounts for approximately 1.7% of Outfitter Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thomasville National Bank boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 423,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,997 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Truist Financial by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 10,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its position in Truist Financial by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 28,191 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Truist Financial by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in Truist Financial by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 795,353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,676,000 after buying an additional 3,836 shares during the period. 72.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Truist Financial news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 2,201 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total value of $128,340.31. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,133 shares in the company, valued at $124,375.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Case sold 9,851 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total transaction of $575,199.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,841.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 237,094 shares of company stock worth $12,045,695. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:TFC traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.50. 299,915 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,213,452. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.53. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.41 and a fifty-two week high of $61.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $78.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.19%.

Several brokerages have commented on TFC. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.63.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

