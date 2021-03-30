38,454 Shares in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Purchased by SummerHaven Investment Management LLC

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 38,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,000. Signet Jewelers comprises approximately 0.8% of SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Signet Jewelers as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 74,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 12,998 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Signet Jewelers in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,522,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 388.7% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,522 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 7.4% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $574,000.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

Signet Jewelers stock traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.49. 5,659 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,235,422. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.94 and its 200-day moving average is $33.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -23.76, a PEG ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 2.67. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 52 week low of $5.72 and a 52 week high of $65.84.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $4.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Signet Jewelers had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a positive return on equity of 9.73%. Signet Jewelers’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SIG has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Signet Jewelers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.25.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 01, 2020, it operated 3,208 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.