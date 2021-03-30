406,618 Shares in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Acquired by Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 406,618 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,337,000. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. owned 0.07% of EOG Resources at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 362.1% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,808 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 10,820 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $418,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in EOG Resources by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 224,337 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $8,063,000 after purchasing an additional 24,200 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in EOG Resources by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 33,615 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in EOG Resources by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,106,236 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $75,698,000 after purchasing an additional 107,011 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. US Capital Advisors downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded EOG Resources from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Johnson Rice reiterated an “accumulate” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.56.

In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 8,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.74, for a total value of $644,483.02. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,239 shares in the company, valued at $9,061,402.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 6,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total value of $466,600.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 119,184 shares in the company, valued at $8,936,416.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,356,231. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EOG traded down $0.34 on Tuesday, reaching $73.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,952,504. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.22 and a 1-year high of $77.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $42.78 billion, a PE ratio of -141.61 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.51.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy exploration company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.33. EOG Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a $0.4125 dividend. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 30.12%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

Featured Article: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.