407,482 Shares in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Purchased by Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 407,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,306,000. Johnson & Johnson makes up 2.1% of Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JNJ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.60.

Shares of JNJ traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $165.17. 240,015 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,334,465. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $125.50 and a one year high of $173.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $161.48 and a 200 day moving average of $153.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The firm had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

