42,650 Shares in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) Purchased by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 42,650 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned 0.07% of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 162.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. 50.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock opened at $25.42 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.63. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.72 and a 12 month high of $39.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $877.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.52 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 4.07%. The business’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.60.

In other news, CFO William E. Shea sold 50,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total value of $1,520,367.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 274,456 shares in the company, valued at $8,337,973.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $554,778.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 436,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,556,505.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 158,012 shares of company stock valued at $4,688,834 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 51.28% of the company’s stock.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

