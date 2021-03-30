43,756 Shares in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Acquired by Hoese & Co LLP

Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 43,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,256,000. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 19.2% of Hoese & Co LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVV. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $396.15. The stock had a trading volume of 138,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,313,699. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $244.62 and a 1-year high of $399.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $391.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $367.05.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

