485,977 Shares in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Bought by Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 485,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $56,190,000. Intercontinental Exchange comprises 1.8% of Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. owned approximately 0.09% of Intercontinental Exchange at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ICE. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 253.5% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 81.4% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.00.

In related news, insider David S. Goone sold 9,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total value of $1,012,400.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 208,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,290,676.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 10,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total transaction of $1,221,334.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,549,173.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,236 shares of company stock valued at $3,624,057. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:ICE traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,446,553. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.17 and a 1 year high of $119.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $112.86 and a 200-day moving average of $107.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.84 billion, a PE ratio of 30.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 34.02%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

