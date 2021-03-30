492,015 Shares in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Purchased by Schf GPE LLC

Schf GPE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 492,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $78,934,000. AvalonBay Communities comprises about 4.1% of Schf GPE LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Schf GPE LLC owned about 0.35% of AvalonBay Communities at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AVB traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $186.89. 3,420 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 924,834. The firm has a market cap of $26.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.29, a PEG ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.97. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.27 and a 12-month high of $195.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $181.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $1.59 dividend. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is presently 68.09%.

AVB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective (up previously from $160.00) on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $169.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.35.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

