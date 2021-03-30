500.com (NYSE:WBAI) Stock Price Up 11.4%

500.com Limited (NYSE:WBAI) shares rose 11.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.45 and last traded at $21.45. Approximately 12,612 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,028,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.26.
The firm has a market capitalization of $899.79 million, a P/E ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.49.
500.com (NYSE:WBAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.37 million during the quarter. 500.com had a negative net margin of 2,115.05% and a negative return on equity of 86.49%.
About 500.com (NYSE:WBAI)
500.com Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online gaming services primarily in the People's Republic of China and Europe. It operates online gaming sites, such as Multilotto.com, Multilotto.net, multilotto.co.uk, and multilotto.ie; and provides users with various casino services, including online slot machines and online table games, as well as secondary lottery services.
