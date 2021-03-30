500.com (NYSE:WBAI) Stock Price Up 11.4%

500.com Limited (NYSE:WBAI) shares rose 11.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.45 and last traded at $21.45. Approximately 12,612 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,028,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.26.

The firm has a market capitalization of $899.79 million, a P/E ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.49.

500.com (NYSE:WBAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.37 million during the quarter. 500.com had a negative net margin of 2,115.05% and a negative return on equity of 86.49%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in 500.com stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in 500.com Limited (NYSE:WBAI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 27,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of 500.com at the end of the most recent reporting period. 9.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 500.com (NYSE:WBAI)

500.com Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online gaming services primarily in the People's Republic of China and Europe. It operates online gaming sites, such as Multilotto.com, Multilotto.net, multilotto.co.uk, and multilotto.ie; and provides users with various casino services, including online slot machines and online table games, as well as secondary lottery services.

