51,838 Shares in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Bought by TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc.

TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 51,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,610,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Ion Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at $147,000. First Growth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth $514,000. Scge Management L.P. bought a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth $246,807,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth $503,000.

Shares of ABNB traded up $1.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $184.40. The stock had a trading volume of 34,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,255,079. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $195.41. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.50 and a 12 month high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($10.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($9.18) by ($1.66). The company had revenue of $859.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.79 million. Equities research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post -13.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ABNB shares. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.50.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

