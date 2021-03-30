520,470 Shares in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Purchased by Vision Capital Corp

Vision Capital Corp bought a new position in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 520,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,991,000. Apartment Income REIT makes up approximately 4.8% of Vision Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Vision Capital Corp owned 0.17% of Apartment Income REIT at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,429,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter worth $404,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter worth about $2,837,000. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. bought a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter worth $2,064,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter valued at $1,033,000.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AIRC. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.89.

In other news, CFO Paul Beldin sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.85, for a total transaction of $336,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,410,304.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Keith M. Kimmel sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total transaction of $711,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,115 shares in the company, valued at $1,135,576.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

NYSE AIRC traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.54. 10,501 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,185,269. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.73. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 1 year low of $35.99 and a 1 year high of $45.89.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.50). On average, equities analysts expect that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 98 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

