541,775 Shares in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Bought by Schf GPE LLC

Schf GPE LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 541,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $32,116,000. Equity Residential comprises 1.7% of Schf GPE LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Schf GPE LLC owned about 0.15% of Equity Residential at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hazelview Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 4th quarter worth about $13,708,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 124.3% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,415,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,889,000 after acquiring an additional 784,256 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 114.7% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 17,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 9,255 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Equity Residential in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,851,000. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on EQR. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 target price (down previously from $59.00) on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.12.

Shares of EQR stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $72.57. 17,431 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,699,447. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.20. The stock has a market cap of $27.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.81. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $45.42 and a 12 month high of $76.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $613.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.00 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 35.97% and a return on equity of 8.89%. Equity Residential’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 26th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.05%.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

