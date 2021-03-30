543,002 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Purchased by NinePointTwo Capital

NinePointTwo Capital bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 543,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,635,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 10.4% of NinePointTwo Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 97.4% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $49.27. The company had a trading volume of 489,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,928,380. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $31.59 and a 1-year high of $50.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.84.

Read More: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.