54,570 Shares in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Acquired by Outfitter Financial LLC

Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 54,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DBX. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Dropbox by 15.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Dropbox by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,011,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,514,000 after purchasing an additional 37,553 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Dropbox by 10.3% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 43,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 4,033 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in shares of Dropbox by 4.1% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 105,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $233,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total value of $35,858.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,316 shares of company stock worth $1,012,915 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DBX. Zacks Investment Research raised Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp began coverage on Dropbox in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dropbox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.17.

Shares of NASDAQ DBX traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.28. 319,778 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,450,381. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.32 and a 1-year high of $28.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.74, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.85.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Dropbox had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 4.47%. On average, research analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

