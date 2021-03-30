55,052 Shares in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Bought by Castleark Management LLC

Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 55,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,166,000. Castleark Management LLC owned about 0.19% of CONMED as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in CONMED by 165.7% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 9,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 5,953 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in CONMED by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 8,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 3,088 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in CONMED by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 20,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP grew its stake in CONMED by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 327,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,713,000 after purchasing an additional 35,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in CONMED by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,882,000 after purchasing an additional 8,168 shares during the last quarter.

Get CONMED alerts:

In related news, Director Mark E. Tryniski sold 3,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.23, for a total value of $426,582.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,657,904.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Johonna Marie Pelletier sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.10, for a total value of $580,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,884.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,265 shares of company stock valued at $3,384,333 in the last ninety days. 5.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on CONMED from $95.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.67.

Shares of CNMD stock traded up $0.54 on Tuesday, hitting $128.27. The company had a trading volume of 274 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,193. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,193.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $123.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. CONMED Co. has a twelve month low of $49.54 and a twelve month high of $131.02.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $252.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.94 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 0.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CONMED Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. CONMED’s payout ratio is 30.30%.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD).

Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.