5,741 Shares in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Acquired by CapWealth Advisors LLC

CapWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,155,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $59,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $1.59 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $395.66. 184,211 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,313,699. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $244.62 and a 52 week high of $399.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $391.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $367.05.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.