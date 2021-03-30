58,175 Shares in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Purchased by Outfitter Financial LLC

Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 58,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,000. Outfitter Financial LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WRE. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 1.8% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 186,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,756,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 97.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 4,497 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 19,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, AXA S.A. grew its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 14,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 3,791 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Washington Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WRE traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.81. The company had a trading volume of 6,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,332. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.76. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $16.95 and a one year high of $25.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.47). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 123.40% and a return on equity of 3.10%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.29%.

WRE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.20.

About Washington Real Estate Investment Trust

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.