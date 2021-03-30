5,875 Shares in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Bought by Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $216.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $192.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $196.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.69.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK traded down $3.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $176.53. 9,689 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,133,414. The stock has a market cap of $28.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.80, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.50 and a 1 year high of $210.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $713.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.04 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 19.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. This is a positive change from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.48%.

In other news, Director David B. Wright sold 2,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total transaction of $424,167.00. Also, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 1,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $221,193.75. Insiders sold a total of 4,790 shares of company stock worth $820,166 over the last three months. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

