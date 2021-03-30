$60.42 Million in Sales Expected for Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) will report sales of $60.42 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Dynavax Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $54.24 million and the highest estimate coming in at $66.59 million. Dynavax Technologies reported sales of $10.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 453.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies will report full year sales of $351.64 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $271.83 million to $431.46 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $129.21 million, with estimates ranging from $92.05 million to $166.37 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Dynavax Technologies.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.10. Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 256.92% and a negative return on equity of 193.85%. The firm had revenue of $19.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.20 million.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Dynavax Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.25.

Shares of NASDAQ DVAX opened at $9.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.09. Dynavax Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.89 and a 52-week high of $12.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 1.34.

In related news, insider Justin Burgess sold 2,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total transaction of $26,267.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,221 shares in the company, valued at $10,842.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 118,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 40,458 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 46,868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 14,861 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 8,219 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor stimulation. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older.

