6,340 Shares in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Acquired by Hoese & Co LLP

Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,340 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,149,000. The Walt Disney accounts for 1.4% of Hoese & Co LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $716,047.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 156,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,158,232. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total transaction of $886,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 157,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,976,447.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,367,269 shares of company stock valued at $251,173,842 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DIS traded up $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $185.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,035,598. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $190.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.70. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $92.10 and a 12 month high of $203.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The business had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DIS. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets cut The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on The Walt Disney from $211.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.65.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

