652,975 Shares in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Acquired by Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 652,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,284,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 775.4% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,519,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,093 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,970,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,383 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,984,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,110 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 98.7% in the 3rd quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,637,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,074,000 after purchasing an additional 813,500 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,170,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,504,000 after purchasing an additional 788,873 shares during the period. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.33.

Shares of MDLZ stock traded down $1.00 on Tuesday, hitting $59.18. 360,588 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,287,658. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.00 and a 12 month high of $60.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.95 and a 200 day moving average of $56.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $83.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 51.01%.

Mondelez International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 982,051 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total value of $54,631,497.13. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,735.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 26,628 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total value of $1,449,362.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,659,806.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,258,915 shares of company stock valued at $125,594,725. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

