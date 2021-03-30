$656.91 Million in Sales Expected for Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) to post $656.91 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Guess”s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $671.00 million and the lowest is $649.73 million. Guess’ reported sales of $842.25 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 22%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Guess’ will report full year sales of $1.89 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $1.90 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Guess’.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GES. TheStreet upgraded shares of Guess’ from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Guess’ from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Guess’ from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guess’ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in Guess’ during the fourth quarter worth $24,813,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in Guess’ by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 732,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,573,000 after acquiring an additional 212,830 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Guess’ during the fourth quarter worth $12,793,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Guess’ during the fourth quarter worth $6,446,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Guess’ by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 143,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,246,000 after acquiring an additional 8,824 shares in the last quarter. 66.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GES traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.70. The stock had a trading volume of 4,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,034. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.85 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Guess’ has a fifty-two week low of $5.60 and a fifty-two week high of $28.30.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

