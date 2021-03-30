$68.01 Million in Sales Expected for Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) will announce sales of $68.01 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Navigator’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $67.01 million and the highest estimate coming in at $69.01 million. Navigator posted sales of $63.71 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Navigator will report full-year sales of $307.44 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $301.11 million to $313.77 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $319.08 million, with estimates ranging from $311.85 million to $326.32 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Navigator.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). Navigator had a negative net margin of 2.12% and a positive return on equity of 0.20%.

A number of brokerages have commented on NVGS. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Navigator from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVGS. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Navigator in the 4th quarter worth about $2,280,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Navigator in the 4th quarter worth about $1,306,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Navigator by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,345,452 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $14,733,000 after purchasing an additional 100,971 shares in the last quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Navigator in the 4th quarter worth about $876,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in Navigator by 310.7% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 71,457 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 54,057 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.16% of the company’s stock.

NVGS stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.69. The stock had a trading volume of 39 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,696. The stock has a market capitalization of $485.81 million, a PE ratio of -79.00 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.30. Navigator has a fifty-two week low of $3.84 and a fifty-two week high of $11.71.

About Navigator

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 38 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers.

