6,859 Shares in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Acquired by Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc.

Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,575,000. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,965,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,134,981,000 after buying an additional 3,361,013 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,489,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,316,196,000 after purchasing an additional 126,967 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,579,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,595,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,395 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,735,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,757,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,161,444,000 after purchasing an additional 485,874 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IVV traded down $1.48 on Tuesday, hitting $395.77. The stock had a trading volume of 213,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,313,699. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $244.62 and a 52-week high of $399.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $391.05 and a 200-day moving average of $367.05.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: Dividend Yield

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.