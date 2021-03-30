6,868 Shares in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Purchased by Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,868 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,139,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 191.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 134,970 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,381,000 after purchasing an additional 88,691 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 1,104.4% during the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 54,389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,019,000 after purchasing an additional 49,873 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 399,218 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,198,000 after purchasing an additional 171,454 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 70,737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,730,000 after purchasing an additional 15,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 590.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 240,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,881,000 after purchasing an additional 205,668 shares during the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RNR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RenaissanceRe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $194.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. RenaissanceRe presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.71.

Shares of RNR opened at $165.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.45. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $137.90 and a 1 year high of $201.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.00.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.15) by $0.56. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.74 million. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 12.46%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. This is an increase from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.77%.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

