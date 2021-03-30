$70.60 Million in Sales Expected for Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) to post $70.60 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Accel Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $70.00 million to $71.20 million. Accel Entertainment posted sales of $121.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 41.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Accel Entertainment will report full year sales of $312.52 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $311.90 million to $313.14 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $591.98 million, with estimates ranging from $590.00 million to $593.96 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Accel Entertainment.

Get Accel Entertainment alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Accel Entertainment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Accel Entertainment in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accel Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Accel Entertainment from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.70.

Shares of NYSE:ACEL opened at $10.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.55. Accel Entertainment has a 52 week low of $6.87 and a 52 week high of $15.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $974.79 million, a P/E ratio of -30.73 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

In other Accel Entertainment news, insider Derek Harmer sold 8,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.62, for a total transaction of $92,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 153,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,788,991.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 22,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total transaction of $252,340.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 523,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,004,028.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,602 shares of company stock valued at $1,035,707 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 19.51% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 3,601 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 3,979 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.59% of the company’s stock.

About Accel Entertainment

Accel Entertainment, Inc operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video game terminals (VGTs); redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain ATM functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

See Also: How does a reverse stock split work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Accel Entertainment (ACEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Accel Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accel Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.