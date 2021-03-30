$70.95 Million in Sales Expected for EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) will report sales of $70.95 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for EXFO’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $71.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $70.00 million. EXFO reported sales of $55.31 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 7th.

On average, analysts expect that EXFO will report full year sales of $288.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $285.00 million to $291.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $308.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow EXFO.

EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. EXFO had a negative return on equity of 1.55% and a negative net margin of 2.25%. The company had revenue of $71.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.25 million.

Several research firms have issued reports on EXFO. TheStreet upgraded shares of EXFO from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EXFO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. TD Securities upped their price target on EXFO from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on EXFO from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.89.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of EXFO by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of EXFO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of EXFO by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,028,373 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of EXFO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $613,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in EXFO by 686.0% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 558,831 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 487,731 shares during the last quarter. 10.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EXFO stock opened at $4.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.64 million, a P/E ratio of -38.64 and a beta of 1.37. EXFO has a 1 year low of $2.12 and a 1 year high of $4.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

About EXFO

EXFO Inc provides test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile network operators, web-scale companies, and optical component and network equipment manufacturers in the communications industry. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, light sources, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical fiber multimeter, optical loss testing, OTDR and iOLM, power meters, spectral testing, test function virtualization, test reporting and automation, and variable attenuators products, as well as modular test platforms.

