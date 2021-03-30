7,714 Shares in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) Acquired by Twinbeech Capital LP

Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,714 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,513,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Stamps.com by 169.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 272,250 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,413,000 after acquiring an additional 171,261 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Stamps.com during the 4th quarter valued at $29,967,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Stamps.com by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,820,437 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $553,343,000 after acquiring an additional 139,108 shares during the period. Simcoe Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Stamps.com by 3,784.7% during the 3rd quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 86,240 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,779,000 after acquiring an additional 84,020 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Stamps.com during the 4th quarter valued at $7,183,000. 88.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STMP traded down $2.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $190.59. 3,216 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 370,286. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $208.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.56. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 0.40. Stamps.com Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.28 and a 1 year high of $325.13.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.51. Stamps.com had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 21.50%. The company had revenue of $205.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.44 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Stamps.com Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Steve Rifai sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $440,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $440,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Sebastian Buerba sold 2,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total transaction of $508,053.21. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 2,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,053.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,260 shares of company stock valued at $5,445,060 over the last quarter. 9.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

Stamps.com Profile

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. It operates through Stamps.com and MetaPack segments. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com, Endicia, ShipEngine, ShipStation, ShipWorks, and ShippingEasy brands.

