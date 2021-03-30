800,000 Shares in Software Acquisition Group Inc. II (NASDAQ:SAII) Acquired by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Software Acquisition Group Inc. II (NASDAQ:SAII) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,760,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 15.38% of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Software Acquisition Group Inc. II during the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Software Acquisition Group Inc. II during the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Software Acquisition Group Inc. II during the 4th quarter valued at $563,000. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Software Acquisition Group Inc. II during the 4th quarter valued at $995,000.

In other Software Acquisition Group Inc. II news, major shareholder Mithaq Capital Spc bought 219,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,521,997.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 756,546 shares of company stock worth $8,269,585.

SAII traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.01. 4,401 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 623,773. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.78. Software Acquisition Group Inc. II has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $11.60.

Software Acquisition Group Inc II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the operation of a platform and marketplace for vehicle data. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

