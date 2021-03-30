805,769 Shares in Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE) Bought by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 805,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,367,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 1.94% of Kinnate Biopharma at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vida Ventures Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kinnate Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth $109,279,000. Harvard Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in Kinnate Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth $19,810,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Kinnate Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth $12,314,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Kinnate Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth $9,945,000. Finally, Artal Group S.A. bought a new position in Kinnate Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth $4,973,000.

Kinnate Biopharma stock opened at $26.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.94. Kinnate Biopharma Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.14 and a 1 year high of $48.75.

A number of research firms have commented on KNTE. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Kinnate Biopharma in a research report on Monday, December 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Kinnate Biopharma in a research report on Monday, December 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Kinnate Biopharma in a research report on Monday, December 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Kinnate Biopharma in a research report on Monday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company.

About Kinnate Biopharma

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors for treating genomically defined cancers. The company's lead product candidate is KIN002787, which is a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors.

