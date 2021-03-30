8,287 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Bought by Hoese & Co LLP

Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,000. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 2.4% of Hoese & Co LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,621,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,731,526,000 after buying an additional 802,832 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,574,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,344,232,000 after acquiring an additional 52,281 shares during the period. Balentine LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,980,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $959,819,000 after acquiring an additional 83,003 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,825,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $922,365,000 after acquiring an additional 179,853 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,859,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $689,587,000 after purchasing an additional 47,269 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $239.82. 24,494 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,442,022. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $243.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $142.87 and a 52 week high of $255.61.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

