$83.46 Million in Sales Expected for PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) will announce sales of $83.46 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for PBF Logistics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $81.55 million to $84.98 million. PBF Logistics posted sales of $93.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 21st.

On average, analysts expect that PBF Logistics will report full-year sales of $342.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $333.83 million to $350.62 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $339.28 million, with estimates ranging from $320.14 million to $352.93 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for PBF Logistics.

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.02). PBF Logistics had a net margin of 40.23% and a return on equity of 121.45%. The firm had revenue of $89.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.46 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on PBF Logistics from $8.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised PBF Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on PBF Logistics from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PBFX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of PBF Logistics in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of PBF Logistics in the third quarter worth about $88,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of PBF Logistics by 2.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 73,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of PBF Logistics by 13.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 318,368 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 38,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of PBF Logistics by 106.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 596,052 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,858,000 after acquiring an additional 307,563 shares during the last quarter. 24.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PBFX traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $13.92. 879 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,332. PBF Logistics has a 52 week low of $4.33 and a 52 week high of $15.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $868.13 million, a PE ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. PBF Logistics’s payout ratio is currently 60.30%.

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Transportation and Terminaling; and Storage. The company's assets include the DCR rail terminal, a double loop track with ancillary pumping and unloading equipment; the Toledo Truck Terminal, a crude truck unloading terminal; the DCR West Rack, a heavy crude oil rail unloading facility at the Delaware city refinery; the Toledo storage facility, which includes a propane storage and loading facility; the DCR products pipeline, an interstate petroleum products pipeline; the DCR truck rack, a truck loading rack; the San Joaquin Valley pipeline system and Paulsboro natural gas pipeline; and Knoxville terminals, which consists of two refined product terminals located in Knoxville, Tennessee.

