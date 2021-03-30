8,466 Shares in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Acquired by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,945,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Universal Display by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Display by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Display by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Universal Display by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in Universal Display by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 11,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. 70.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on OLED shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Universal Display from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Roth Capital raised shares of Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Universal Display from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Universal Display from $214.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.13.

Shares of Universal Display stock opened at $230.00 on Tuesday. Universal Display Co. has a twelve month low of $117.88 and a twelve month high of $262.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 103.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $223.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.08.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.49. Universal Display had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 27.22%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Universal Display Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. This is a boost from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is 24.24%.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 18, 2021, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

