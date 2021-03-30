857,850 Shares in Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG) Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 857,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,471,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.25% of Great Elm Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Great Elm Group in the fourth quarter worth about $1,869,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Great Elm Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,203,000. Fortis Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Great Elm Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Great Elm Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Great Elm Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GEG opened at $2.34 on Tuesday. Great Elm Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $4.85. The firm has a market cap of $61.95 million, a PE ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.96.

Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Great Elm Group had a negative return on equity of 26.82% and a negative net margin of 20.86%. The firm had revenue of $16.58 million for the quarter.

Great Elm Group Company Profile

Great Elm Group, Inc operates in durable medical equipment, investment management, and real estate businesses. It distributes respiratory care equipment, including positive air pressure equipment and supplies, ventilators and oxygen equipment, and replacement parts, as well as provides sleep study services; and rents medical equipment.

