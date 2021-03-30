8X8 PROTOCOL One Day Volume Reaches $1.51 Million (EXE)

8X8 PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:EXE) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. One 8X8 PROTOCOL token can now be purchased for about $0.0068 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded down 4.8% against the dollar. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a total market cap of $2.12 million and approximately $1.51 million worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000111 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001349 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000226 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000594 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001799 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002279 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL Token Profile

8X8 PROTOCOL is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 tokens. The official message board for 8X8 PROTOCOL is medium.com/8×8-protocol. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official website is 8x8protocol.io.

8X8 PROTOCOL Token Trading

