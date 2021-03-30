9,387 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Purchased by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,840,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $214.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $224.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.27. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $102.60 and a 1 year high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

