$947.94 Million in Sales Expected for Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) to announce $947.94 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Meritor’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $961.18 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $934.70 million. Meritor reported sales of $871.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meritor will report full year sales of $3.75 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.72 billion to $3.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.09 billion to $4.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Meritor.

Get Meritor alerts:

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $889.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.00 million. Meritor had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 8.02%. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS.

Shares of MTOR opened at $29.28 on Tuesday. Meritor has a 12 month low of $12.03 and a 12 month high of $33.56. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 2.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Craig sold 199,570 shares of Meritor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total value of $6,354,308.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,113.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ivor J. Evans sold 100,000 shares of Meritor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total transaction of $3,224,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Meritor during the fourth quarter worth $23,151,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meritor in the 4th quarter worth about $609,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ bought a new stake in shares of Meritor in the 4th quarter worth about $11,449,000. Highline Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Meritor in the 4th quarter worth about $8,206,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Meritor by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 584,919 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,325,000 after buying an additional 245,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Meritor Company Profile

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket and Industrial.

Read More: Derivative

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Meritor (MTOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Meritor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.