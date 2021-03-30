9,669 Shares in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Purchased by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LGIH. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 85.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on LGIH shares. KeyCorp started coverage on LGI Homes in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on LGI Homes in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on LGI Homes in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.86.

In other news, COO Michael Larry Snider sold 13,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.58, for a total transaction of $1,858,357.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 77,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,755,332.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Duncan S. Gage bought 697 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $137.55 per share, with a total value of $95,872.35. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,913,847.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 69,752 shares of company stock valued at $9,597,510 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LGIH opened at $146.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $127.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 12.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.45. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $154.02.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.94 by $1.24. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $897.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes in the United States. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and attached homes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. As of December 31, 2020, it owned 113 communities. The company serves in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia, Virginia, and Pennsylvania.

